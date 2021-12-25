Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.