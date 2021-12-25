Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$166.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$159.00 to C$166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.82.

BMO opened at C$135.87 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$94.90 and a one year high of C$141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

