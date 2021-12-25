BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2,571.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

BKU opened at $41.89 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

