Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

