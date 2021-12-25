Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,203,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

