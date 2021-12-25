Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTLA opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

