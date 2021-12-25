Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,370 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.49. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

