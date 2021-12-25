Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wix.com by 61.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $162.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.60. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

