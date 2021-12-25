BASIC (BASIC) Market Cap Reaches $50.91 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and $1.12 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.