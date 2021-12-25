Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,137 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.