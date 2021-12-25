Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,137 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

