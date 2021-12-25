Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter valued at $182,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.