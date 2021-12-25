Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $233,000 Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

