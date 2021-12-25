BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

BGNE stock opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $222.21 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after buying an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

