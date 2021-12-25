Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Truist increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.