Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $87,000 Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

