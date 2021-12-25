Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $46,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.42 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

