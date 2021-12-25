Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $66,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $148.83 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $148.83.

