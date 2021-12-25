Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

