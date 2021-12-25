Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MET stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

