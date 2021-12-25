Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Danaher by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 205,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $320.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average of $302.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

