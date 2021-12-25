Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

