Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $3,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 million and a PE ratio of -101.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.