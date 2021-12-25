Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

