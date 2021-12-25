Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 54,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

