Bfsg LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

