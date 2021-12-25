Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 1,726 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $513,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

REGN opened at $625.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $627.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

