Bfsg LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 33.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.