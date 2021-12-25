Bfsg LLC Makes New $942,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

