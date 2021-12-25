Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE BIO opened at $746.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $753.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.