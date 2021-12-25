Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.41 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $84,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Biogen by 158.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

