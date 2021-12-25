BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $341,361.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.59 or 1.00056384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00032141 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.96 or 0.01284343 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.