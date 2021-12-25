Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $2.02 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $74.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00334955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00142132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00089622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

