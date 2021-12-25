BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $568,455.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00332744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00139890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003993 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,691,602,382 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

