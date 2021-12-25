BitSend Hits Market Capitalization of $63,679.14 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $63,679.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00294322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,003,750 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

