Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

