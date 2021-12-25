BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $950.57

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 950.57 ($12.56) and traded as low as GBX 928 ($12.26). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 957 ($12.64), with a volume of 128,365 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £966.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 951.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.46.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane bought 496 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.76) per share, with a total value of £4,791.36 ($6,330.24).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

