Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.41

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 35,184 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.