Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

