B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

