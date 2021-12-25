BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Up 0.8%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$118.51 and last traded at C$118.12. 93,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 85,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.88.

