Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 213.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,402.25 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,345.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,299.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

