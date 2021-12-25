Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.