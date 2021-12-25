Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

