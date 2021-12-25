Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 3.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 14,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,365,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $930,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $680,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

