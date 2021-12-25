Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

