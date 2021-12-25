Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75).
Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $20.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 570,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
