Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE CPRI opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. Capri has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

