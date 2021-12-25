Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,836. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

