Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 960%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

A number of research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

