Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $14.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.92 billion and the highest is $15.79 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $61.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

