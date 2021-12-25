Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report sales of $443.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.77 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $454.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 377.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

